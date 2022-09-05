BSRAMU, TU sign MoU on academic cooperation

GAZIPUR, Sept 4: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) in Bangladesh and Tripura University (TU) in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic and research cooperation on Sunday.

The MoU signing function was held at the Academic Council of BSMRAU.

Professor Dr. Md Giashuddin Miah, vice-chancellor of BSMRAU, and TU VC Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Professor Shyamal Das, dean of faculty of arts and commerce, Professor Samir Kumar Shil, head of Department of Human Physiology, Professor Ashish Nath, coordinator of International Relation Affairs, Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, head of Department of Rural Studies of TU, BSMRAU's Treasurer Professor Tofayel Ahmed, deans, registrar, directors, provosts and other teachers concerned were present at that time.











