The Regional Agricultural Research Center, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Jashore arranged a field day on BARI-invented hybrid summer tomato at Balrampur Village in Bagharpara Upazila on Saturday. The field day was organized under the programme titled 'Adaptive trial, production and community based pilot production programme of summer tomato in Bangladesh'. Director General of BARI Dr Debasish Sarker, as the chief guest, inaugurated the field day. photo: observer