Two to die for killing man in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Sept 4: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two people to death for killing a motorcyclist in Sadar Upazila n 2008.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Sumon Molla, and Nuru Farazi.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, the convicts hired the motorcycle of Ali Akbar to go Rajoir Upazila of Madaripur District from Mahuar Mor area in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on May 22, 2008.

Police, later, recovered the body of Akbar from the side of a road in Bajuniar Habibnagar area in Sadar Upazila in the morning on May 23.

A murder case was filed by the deceased's brother Ali Ahammad with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station accusing two people in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Sumon Molla first and later, arrested Nuru Farazi on basis of Sumon's information.

After that, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on January 14, 2009 after investigation.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday.















