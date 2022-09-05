Man electrocuted at Daulatpur

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Sept 4: A man was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 50, son of late Majir Uddin, a resident of Khalisakundi Mathpara Village in the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.

Local sources said Motaleb came in contact with an electric wire at around 11am while he was working in a house of the area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Kushtia General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the electrician dead.

Kushtia Palli Bidyut Samity's Khalisakundi Complain Centre In-Charge Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.











