4 killed in road mishaps in Khulna, Sylhet

Four people including a couple have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Sylhet, on Saturday and Sunday.

KHULNA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hakim, 70, a resident of Puraikati Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit another motorbike carrying Abdul Hakim in Godaipur area in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took him to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SYLHET: Three persons including a couple have been killed and another was seriously injured in a collision between a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Lutfor Rahman, 72, former union parishad member and a resident of Bianibazar Upazila in the district; and his wife Jelly Begum; and Yunus Mia, 28, son of Suna Mia of Jakiganj Upazila. One more person was critically injured in the accident and he has been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that a Sylhet-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Beanibazar-bound pickup van in Ranaping area in the morning, leaving three people dead on the spot and another injured.

After the collision, the pickup van fell into a roadside ditch.

Golapganj Model PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.











