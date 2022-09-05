Two men murdered in Chattogram, Bogura

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Bogura, on Saturday.

CHATTOGRAM: An auto-rickshaw driver was hacked to death allegedly by his neighbour in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam, 40, son of freedom fighter Nur Ahammed, a resident of Fakirpara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Arafat, neighbour of Khorshed, struck him with a machete at around 8:30 pm over turning a car when Khorshed returned home from a hospital admitting his three children, who was suffering from diarrhea. The incident left Khorshed seriously injured.

Later on, Khorshed was rescued in critical condition and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy, said CMCH Police Outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A young man was chopped to death by his rivals over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district on Satrday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wazed Hossain Jhantu, 25, son of Afzal Hossain Pramanik, a resident of Uttar Bhatkandi Village in the upazila. He was a tiles worker by profession.

Police and local sources said Wazed went catch fish in a water body of the area in the morning.

At around 9am, a group of people attacked on Wazed at that time, and hacked him with sharp weapon, leaving the youth critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Later on, Wazed succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 10am while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Wazed might have killed by his rivals over previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers arrested one person in this connection.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that drive to nab the other accused is going on.











