Erosion by Dudhkumar continues at Nageshwari



Erosion by the Dudhkumar River in Beparirchar Village at Nageshwari. photo: observer

Densely populated areas of some places have been washed away by the might river.

The devastating erosion is continuing unabated in different areas of the upazila including Bamandanga, Berubari, Kaliganj, Nunkhawa Beparir Char, and Pagla Bazar and Padmarchar at Narayanpur.

Facing repeated erosion, the 100-year old Beparirchar Village is set to disappear. In the last few days, the river embedded 22 living houses of 22 families of Amjad Hossain, Sakibar Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Rafiqul, Sekandar Ali, Abdul Mannan, Sohrab Ali, Mansur, Ershad Ali, Shahidul Islam, Jahidul Islam, and Hamida Begum of the village.

Beparirchar Government Primary School, Community Clinic, RDRS Federation Ghor, mosque and graveyard are under the erosion threat.

Sexagenarian Sifat Ullah said, forefathers had established living houses at Beparirchar many times back. We have been residing in these houses generation after generation. But suddenly these houses were eroded by the Brahmaputra River last year. Then the erosion was prevented by dumping sand-filled geo-bags.

This year after the flood, the river water decreased, and with this the erosion turned extreme, he added.

In the face of unabated erosion, many have taken shelter in others' houses and schools. Some are evacuating their houses to other places.

Shahidul Islam said, his living house and garden were devoured recently. Three bigha croplands got eroded.

Hamida Begum said, after losing everything, she has turned destitute.

President of Beparirchar Samaj Kalayan Sangha Fazlul Huq said, in the last year, Water Development Board (WDB) had dumped geo sand bags to stop erosion. But this year the WDB is not working.

The upazila link road is situated along the river in Kumriarpara area of Kaliganj Union. The road is likely to go into the river bed anytime.

Ex-member Amrita Kumar of Ward No. 5 of Kaliganj Union, said, Shalmara and Kuriarpara areas will be eroded, if the erosion is not prevented.

Executive Director of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, there is erosion prevention project to resist erosion by the Dudhkumar River in the main land, but there is no erosion project in char areas.

Considering the demand of locals, a proposal has been sent to the highest authorities in this regard, he added.











