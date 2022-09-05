Two drown in Panchagarh, Sylhet

A minor child and a tourist drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Sylhet, in two days.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahafizur Rahman, 5, son of Rahidul Islam, a resident of Prodhanpara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mahafizur fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor child dead.

SYLHET: A tourist drowned in a river at Jaflong in Goainghat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Emon Ahmad, 21, son of Swapan Mia, a resident of Hajipara area in Sylhet City.

According to local sources, Emon went missing in the Piain River in the afternoon while he was swimming in it along with his friends.

Later on, he was rescued in unconscious state and taken to a local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the young man dead.











