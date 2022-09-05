

Members of Israeli security forces and emergency services inspect the site of a reported attack on an Israeli bus, east of Tubas village in the north of the occupied West Bank, on September 4. Five people, four of them Israeli soldiers, were wounded in the shooting attack, medics and the army said. Two suspects were arrested soon after near the burnt-out remains of the vehicle they were thought to have used, and guns were found lying on the dirt road nearby. photo : AFP