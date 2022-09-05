Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

BERLIN, Sept 4: Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal brought Kyiv's plea for more weapons to Germany on Sunday, saying his country needed additional help in its battle against Russia.

Shmygal is the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months, in a sign of eased tensions between Kyiv and Berlin after a rocky patch.

The first stop on his trip was a meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, where Shmygal "discussed the military situation, strengthening sanctions and the need to provide weapons for Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

Shmygal, who will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz later Sunday, also thanked Germany "for solidarity with Ukrainians and support".

Germany will "continue to stand reliably by Ukraine's side," Steinmeier reassured Shmygal, according to the German president's spokeswoman.

The Ukrainian prime minister's visit marked a sharp change in tone, after a row erupted in April when Kyiv rebuffed Steinmeier's offer to travel to Ukraine.

Steinmeier, a former foreign minister from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, had been shunned over his years-long detente policy towards Moscow -- something which he has admitted was a mistake following the outbreak of war.

Germany's SPD has historically championed close ties with Russia, born out of the "Ostpolitik" policy of rapprochement and dialogue with the then Soviet Union, devised by former SPD chancellor Willy Brandt in the 1970s. -AFP













