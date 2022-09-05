Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri

Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri

Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri, speaks to the press after    registering to run for the upcoming election, in Kuwait City, on September 4.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline
Iran announces defence system against chemical, biological threats
Members of Israeli security forces and emergency services inspect
Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons
Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri
Russia-India-China trilateral has incredible potential for cooperation: Russian envoy
China's No. 3 leader to visit Russia
Hamas executes Palestinians for 'collaboration' with Israel


Latest News
Momen cancels India visit citing ‘illness’
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft