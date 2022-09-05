Russia-India-China trilateral has incredible potential for cooperation: Russian envoy

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: The Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral has "incredible potential" for cooperation among the three countries, and it could be a supportive framework to promote constructive dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said.

The ambassador told PTI that the approach of the RIC is very different from the policy of some powers, which, he said, "purposefully misuse" disagreements between India and China.

Mr Alipov also criticised the US-led 'Indo-Pacific" initiative, saying it is part of a "containment policy", but appreciated India's position at Quad for refusing to endorse its "divisive" statements.

The ambassador told PTI that the RIC has been instrumental in increasing "mutual understanding, trust and stability" in the region, and it can contribute further to boosting cooperation and coordination among the member states.

"Certainly, for Russia, this is a priority format, which, we believe, could be supportive in the promotion of a constructive dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing," he said.

"It is obviously a very different approach against the policy of some other powers, which purposefully misuse disagreements between India and China in their geopolitical games," he said, in remarks seen as an indirect dig at the US.

His comments came in response to a question on how Russia sees cooperation under the RIC framework.

The Indian and Chinese troops remained locked in a stand-off in several friction points in eastern Ladakh, though they managed to complete the disengagement process in some areas.

As the bitter border row lingered on for over two years despite multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted last week that the state of the border will determine the state of the India-China relationship.

"It (RIC) is very instrumental in increasing mutual understanding, trust and stability in the region as well as to support the agenda of multilateral institutions we are all part of, like BRICS and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) against the backdrop of the global and regional turbulence.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Asked about cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in the backdrop of strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, Mr Alipov said there is no consensus yet on the term "Indo-Pacific". -PTI
















