Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hamas executes Palestinians for 'collaboration' with Israel

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

GAZA CITY, Sept 4: The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it executed five Palestinians, including two for "collaboration" with Israel.
The executions for collaboration are the first carried out in the Palestinian coastal enclave for more than five years.
"On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases," Hamas said in a statement.
It added that the defendants had previously been given "their full rights to defend themselves".
Hamas's interior ministry provided the initials and years of birth of the five executed Palestinians, but did not give their full names.
The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1978 and 1968.
The older of the two was a resident of Khan Yunis in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip. He was convicted of supplying Israel in 1991 with "information on men of the resistance, their residence... and the location of rocket launchpads", Hamas said.
The second was condemned for supplying Israel in 2001 with intelligence "that led to the targeting and martyrdom of citizens" by Israeli forces, the statement added.
The three others executed had been convicted of murder, the statement said.
Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, described the executions as    "abhorrent".
"Death as government-sanctioned punishment is a barbaric practice that has no place in the modern world," he wrote on Twitter.
Gaza's Palestinian Centre for Human Rights meanwhile said the executions were "in violation of Palestine's international obligations".
The centre said it "demands the authorities in the Gaza Strip do not use the death penalty, and replace it with life imprisonment with hard labour". Hamas has in recent years sentenced numerous people to death for "collaboration" with Israel, but the executions announced Sunday are the first carried out since May 2017.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline
Iran announces defence system against chemical, biological threats
Members of Israeli security forces and emergency services inspect
Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons
Former member of Kuwait's parliament Shuaib al-Muwaizri
Russia-India-China trilateral has incredible potential for cooperation: Russian envoy
China's No. 3 leader to visit Russia
Hamas executes Palestinians for 'collaboration' with Israel


Latest News
Momen cancels India visit citing ‘illness’
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft