Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kohli is vital for India, don't get obsessed with stats: Dravid

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

DUBAI, SEPT 4: Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain's Asia Cup form and said people should not get hung up with statistics.
The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India's group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders' Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.
Kohli's lean patch -- he has not scored an international century in any format since 2019 -- has been a constant talking point among fans and pundits.
But Dravid insisted the former captain was getting back to top form after a break from the game.
"It's nice to see that he has come back fresh," Dravid told reporters.
"He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it's not really about how many runs he makes.
"Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it's not really about that," said Dravid.
Kohli revealed recently that he had tried to fake his intensity after suffering mental health issues, before taking a break from cricket and skipping India's tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.
Kohli began the six-nation tournament, which is an important tune-up for the T20 World Cup next month, with a crucial 35 in the narrow win over Pakistan.
"For us, it's about the contributions he can make in different phases of the game and what the contribution is. It doesn't have to be in fifties or hundreds or a stat," said Dravid.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski leads Barca to win at Sevilla as Real Madrid stay perfect
Mbappe stars in PSG win, Marseille triumph before Spurs Champions League clash
Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round
Sri Lanka down Afghanistan in Asia Cup Super Four
Coded signals give options to the fielding captain
Kohli is vital for India, don't get obsessed with stats: Dravid
Bangladesh legends for recalling the past
China hopes fade at US Open as Zheng, Yuan exit


Latest News
Momen didn't go to India due to illness
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft