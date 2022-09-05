Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Bangladesh legends for recalling the past

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Sports Reporter

After years of retirement, there is less chance or possibility for a sportsperson to return to the career, hence almost no chance for the fans to see their favourite sports hero playing again. But an opportunity is created to see your favourite cricket stars once again in the festival of bat-ball is coming again.
To create awareness regarding road safety, Road Safety World Series Legends Cricket Tournament began last year. There, the legendary cricketers of different countries participate. The tournament will start on September 10 where a total of eight teams will be able to play.
Alike the last time, the legendary cricketers from the country will represent Bangladesh. Last year, the title of the first edition, India was kept home. Under the leadership of Mohammad Rafiq, Bangladesh Legends could not win any of the five matches of the league stage. This time, Bangladesh Legends wants to forget the past. They went to Delhi in India. Khaled Mahmud played in addition to Rafiq last time. But, these two stars will not be seen in the team this year.
With some changes, a team has been made by the organisers of India. Veteran coach Rahul Sharma has been given the responsibility of coaching the team. The Indian coach has expressed hope for his team. Mohammad Sharif, one of the team's all-rounders, has promised good results.


