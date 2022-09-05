China hopes fade at US Open as Zheng, Yuan exit

NEW YORK, SEPT 4: Zhang Shuai was left as the last Chinese woman standing at the US Open on Saturday after Zheng Qinwen and Yuan Yue crashed out.

Zhang, Zheng, Yuan and Wang Xiyu made history in New York by all reaching the third round -- the first time four women from China had advanced to the last 32 at the same tournament.

But China's hopes of extending their campaign into next week wilted on Saturday as both Zheng and Yuan were beaten.

Zheng was ousted by Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) while Yuan slid to a 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-0 defeat to American eighth seed Jessica Pegula.







