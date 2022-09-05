Mushfiqur Rahim bids adieu to T20i cricket



Mushfiqur Rahim. photo: FACEBOOK

"I have been grateful to have you all beside me throughout my long career. Your support has been my inspiration during my highs and lows. Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals," Mushi wrote on his verified facebook wall.

Mushfiq, played his debut T20i match on November 28, 2006 against Zimbabwe at Khulna Divisional Stadium, which was also the maiden T20i match for Bangladesh. He represented red and green flag in 102 T20i matches and appeared in 93 innings, off which he scored 1500 runs at an average of 19.48. He remained unbeaten 16 times with the best score unbeaten 72. Mushi scored 50 plus runs six occasions and hit 126 boundaries in the format alongside 37 over boundaries. As n wicketkeeper, he caught 42 preys behind the stumps and stumped 30 times. He however, is critical for his strike rate, which is 115, a very poor in terms of T20i cricket.

The right arm batter had been in bad patch since T20i World Cup 2021. He managed to score 73 runs from seven innings in that event and was given rest against Zimbabwe. He came back in the Asia Cup squad and scored five runs only from two innings he played.

After returning from Dubai, he made a decision to untie relationship with the international format of the latest edition of the game.

He though, will continue playing domestic and franchise T20 games at the side of Test and ODI matches.

"I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats. I will continue to take part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments," he wrote.

The announcement came one week before the commencement of Bangladesh team's world cup preparatory camp, which is scheduled to begin on August 12. And two weeks before the announcement of Bangladesh squad for the World Cup. The BCB will announce the squad in any day around August 15.











