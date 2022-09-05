Walton Roller Skating Marathon rolls today

The first edition of the Walton Roller Skating Marathon is beginning today (Monday) afternoon at the Eidgah Ground adjacent to the District Sports Association building in Cox's Bazaar.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel will inaugurate the main programmes of the six-day sporting event as the chief guest on 9 September.

Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqubal Bin Anwar Dawn will be there as special guests

The Skate Board and Skipping Rope competitions will be held on 8 September while Roller Skating Display and Skating Rally will be held on 9 September. Besides, Roller Skating Marathon will be held on the same day.

Before that, a training programme will be held from 5 to 7 September. Cox's Bazaar Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid will inaugurate the training session as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen) Zahid Iqubal will be there as a special guest.

A Beach Cleaning task will be held on 10 September at Laboni point.

A total of 18 events for boys and girls each will be played in different events.

Walton is the title sponsor of the Roller Skating Marathon.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in Paltan. There, the organisers divulged details of the events. Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation (BRKF) president Abul Kalam Azad, convener of the organising committee Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir, general secretary Ahmed Asiful Hasan and other officials were there.











