Tamim, Mahmudullah pay tribute to Mushfiqur

The retirement of Mushfiqur Rahim from T20 cricket touched the cricketers also with Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad paying tribute on his beautiful career.

Mushfiqur played 102 T20 matches, scoring 1,500 runs at an average of just 19.48 and a strike rate of 115.03. It's a stat which didn't speak a volume of his caliber but stat sometimes couldn't justify the joy a cricketer brings up for a nation.

Of late though his performance with willow and with glove behind the wicket has been heavily criticized, he was the hero of the two memorable victories of the country-one against India in Delhi and one against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

"congratulations Mushfiq! A T20 career of 15 years and 277 days is no fluke. I have seen you closely for years. Statistics don't always tell the whole story," Tamim wrote on his verified facebook page to pay tribute.

"But I saw your dedication, passion, hard work and love. I saw your effort and sweat. Congratulations on all your achievements and accomplishments in T20 International. One more time...You still have a big role to play in Tests and ODIs, so much more to give to the team. I'm sure you can, my friend!."

Mahmudullah Riyad, the brother-in-law of Mushfiqur wrote the decision of Mushfiqur broke his heart but still he congratulated him on his super career.

"Dear Mushfiq, for me it's heartbreaking when I heard your announcement. But well done on your T20I achievements and career. It was a pleasure to play T20I's with you. Your work ethics will always be inspirational in any format," he posted on his facebook page.












