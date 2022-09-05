

SBAC Bank, NEC Money Transfer inks deal

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank Ltd and Ikram Farazy (Alamgir) Chairman of the NEC Group sign the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. This signing ceremony was held at the Head office of SBAC Bank Ltd, says a press release.

As a result of this agreement , all expatriate Bangladeshis located in 40 countries including Italy, England, France and the Middle East can easily send money through NEC Company at low cost and can withdraw money from any Branch of SBAC Bank.

Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director, Dr. Anower Farazy, Director of NEC Remittance Company and Chairman of the Farazy Hospital, Mohammad Asadul Haque, SEVP and Head of Treasury, Md. Masoodur Rahman, SEVP and Head of ICCD, Md. Mazharul Hasan, VP and Head of International Division (CC), Mir Asif Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Remittance including High officials of both organisation were present at the signing ceremony.