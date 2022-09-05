BANKING EVENT

BANKING EVENT

Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy Managing Director of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating 'Puran Bazar Sub-Branch' at Chandpur Sadar, Chandpur on Sunday. Anwar Hossain, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Cumilla Zone) and local elites were present on the occasion. photo: BankStandard Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed unveiling the first-ever Sustainability Report of the Bank recently. Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO, Md.TouhidulAlam Khan, Additional Managing Director and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA along with other members of Sustainability Reporting Committee were also present on the occasion. Standard Bank published this report under globally acclaimed GRI guidelines. photo: Bank