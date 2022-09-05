Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BANKING EVENT

BANKING EVENT

Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy Managing Director of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating 'Puran Bazar Sub-Branch' at Chandpur Sadar, Chandpur on Sunday.  Anwar Hossain, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Cumilla Zone) and local elites were present on the occasion.     photo: Bank





BANKING EVENT

BANKING EVENT

Standard Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed unveiling the first-ever Sustainability Report of the Bank recently. Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO, Md.TouhidulAlam Khan, Additional Managing Director and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA along with other members of Sustainability Reporting Committee were also present on the occasion. Standard Bank published this report under globally acclaimed GRI guidelines.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank, NEC Money Transfer inks deal
BANKING EVENT
Germany agrees 65b-euro inflation relief package
Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year
India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2m
Lokman Hossain joins BIDA as Executive Chairman
BPDB chair Mahbubur Rahman gets one year extension
Experts for new strategy to phase out export subsidies


Latest News
Momen didn't go to India due to illness
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft