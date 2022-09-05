Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany agrees 65b-euro inflation relief package

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BERLIN, Sept 4: The German government on Sunday agreed a 65-billion-euro ($65-billion) plan to ease the pressure on households as Russian gas supplies dwindle and energy bills soar, according to a policy paper seen by AFP.
"Timely and proportionate relief for citizens and businesses is necessary due to the rapidly increasing burden of high energy prices," Germany's coalition partners said in the document, adding that the total package came to "over 65 billion euros".
The measures include a one-off payment of 300 euros to millions of pensioners to help them cover rising energy bills.
The government will also target students with a smaller one-off payment of 200 euros, and an heating cost payment for people receiving housing benefits.
The announcement follows two previous relief packages totalling 30 billion euros, which included a reduction in the tax on petrol and a popular heavily subsidised public transport ticket.
Under the agreement, the government earmarks 1.5 billion euros for work on a successor to the nine-euro monthly ticket on local and regional transport networks, though the price would likely be higher.
Berlin, for years reliant on Russian energy imports to meet its needs, has been acutely exposed to energy price rises as supplies from Moscow dwindle.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank, NEC Money Transfer inks deal
BANKING EVENT
Germany agrees 65b-euro inflation relief package
Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year
India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2m
Lokman Hossain joins BIDA as Executive Chairman
BPDB chair Mahbubur Rahman gets one year extension
Experts for new strategy to phase out export subsidies


Latest News
Momen didn't go to India due to illness
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft