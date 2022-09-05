Lokman Hossain joins BIDA as Executive Chairman



Lokman Hossain Mia

He replaced the departing executive chairman Md Sirajul Islam, said a press release on Sunday.

Earlier, Lokman Hossain Mia served as Senior Secretary of Health Services Department under Health Ministry, Secretary of Textiles and Jute Ministry, Additional Secretary of Departmental Commissioner Information and Communication Technology Department of Khulna Division, Additional Secretary of Shipping Ministry, Director of Ministry of Labour and Employment, Member of Power Development Board (Admin) and as Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Mymensingh district.

He retired from government service on 14 June this year. On 23 August, the government cancelled his post-retirement leave and appointed him as the next Executive Chairman of BIDA. According to that notification, he will serve as the BIDA Executive Chairman in the rank of Senior Secretary for the next 3 years. -BSS















Lokman Hossain Mia joined Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) as Executive Chairman.He replaced the departing executive chairman Md Sirajul Islam, said a press release on Sunday.Earlier, Lokman Hossain Mia served as Senior Secretary of Health Services Department under Health Ministry, Secretary of Textiles and Jute Ministry, Additional Secretary of Departmental Commissioner Information and Communication Technology Department of Khulna Division, Additional Secretary of Shipping Ministry, Director of Ministry of Labour and Employment, Member of Power Development Board (Admin) and as Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Mymensingh district.He retired from government service on 14 June this year. On 23 August, the government cancelled his post-retirement leave and appointed him as the next Executive Chairman of BIDA. According to that notification, he will serve as the BIDA Executive Chairman in the rank of Senior Secretary for the next 3 years. -BSS