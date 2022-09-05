BPDB chair Mahbubur Rahman gets one year extension



Md Mahbubur Rahman

He took over the charge after his reappointment with effect from September 1, said a BPDB release.

Mahbubur Rahman was born in Shariatpur district on September 1, 1963.

He obtained B.Sc. Engineering (Civil) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986.

He did his M.Sc. Engineering (Hydro-Power) degree from the Norwegian University of Engineering & Technology, Norway in 1995 with a full scholarship from the Norwegian government.

He later obtained an MBA degree from Bangladesh. Besides, he also completed various professional courses from Oxford University of the United Kingdom, Kochi University of Japan and Melbourne Institute of Technology of Australia.

Mahbubur Rahman started his career with the BPDB in 1986 as an Assistant Engineer in the organisation's Siddhirganj Power Station.

Later he served as Sub-Divisional Engineer and Executive Engineer at Siddhirganj 210 MW Thermal Power Station construction project, as Director IPP Cell-1, Director IPP Cell-3, Chief Engineer (Private Generation), Member (Distribution) and Member (Company Affairs) of the BPDB. -UNB



















