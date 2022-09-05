Experts for new strategy to phase out export subsidies

Experts at a national workshop suggested the government should work on a new strategy to incentivize export in an alternative way reducing cash incentives and subsidies in export sectors which are not consistent with the rules and regulations of World Trade Organization (WTO).

The suggestions came in the workshop on "Internal revenue mobilization and tariff rationalization" held by the Ministry of Finance in the city on Saturday, said a press release.

The government has already formed a national committee, headed by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, to take necessary preparations in this regard to face challenges of the post LDC graduation.

Seven sector-specific sub committees have been formed. The sub-committee on "Internal revenue mobilization and tariff rationalization" organized this workshop to share the draft recommendations on smooth LDC graduation.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus spoke at the workshop as the chief guest, presided over by Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Fatima Yasmin. FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BIDS Director General Dr Binayek Sen, PRI Chairman Dr Zaidi Sattar spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh spoke. Convenors of the three study groups formed under this sub-committee placed the main recommendations at the workshop.

Discussants at the workshop said that due to graduation to a developing country Bangladesh would lose the duty-free and quota-free access while there will be preference erosion for the Bangladeshi export items.

In order to boost export earnings, there is a need to strike more Free Trade Agreements and Preferential Trade Agreements with different countries for which there is a risk for reducing revenue income.

The study group on tax related rules and regulations and method reforms in their presentation gave special emphasis on expanding the coverage in automation in the tax administration and digitization.

Besides, it also recommended to making the revenue generation related laws like (new customs act, new income tax act) consistent with the international best practices. Experts also suggested modernizing the operations and simplifying the customs process for making speedy the goods unloading procedure.

The study group on tariff rationalization proposed for gradually phasing out minimum import price system, gradually reducing para tariff and supplementary duty at the import stage.

The study group on subsidies made a comparative analysis of Bangladesh with another country and thus found that the level of negative impact would be less in the long run if there is no cash incentive in exports.

But, the study group is reviewing to take an alternate measure since the withdrawal of cash incentive can reduce competitive edge in exports.













