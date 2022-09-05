Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Citigroup's Russia exit removes one obstacle for CEO

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Sept 4: In less than two years at the helm of Citigroup Inc, Jane Fraser has unveiled plans to exit Russia in a bid to pare down risky assets and cull consumer businesses in 13 other countries to focus on multinational companies and the wealthy.
Still, analysts and a key investor say while the company is going in the right direction, the first female chief executive officer of a major Wall Street bank faces a monumental turnaround effort ahead.
The foremost task for Fraser is addressing urgent demand from US regulators to overhaul its risk management systems, a problem amplified by a botched transfer of nearly $900 million to lenders of struggling cosmetics firm Revlon two years ago.
She also has to simplify Citigroup's business structure and exploit its competitive advantages with a core group of institutional and retail clients to boost medium-term returns.
Analysts warn these targets risk depressing earnings in the short-term as the bank ramps up investment spending and are further challenged by the deteriorating economic environment.
But some investors are showing patience with Fraser's strategy to make the bank nimbler by refocusing on key businesses, like its treasury and wealth-management units, which benefit from the company's global reach. Fraser has said she wants to win more business from multinational companies that engage in cross-border transactions, while beefing up the company's business catering to wealthy people.
"We like Jane a lot. We think she is a change agent and laid out a very logical strategy that we're confident she can achieve over time," said Joe Pittman, an analyst at activist investor Harris Associates, the sixth-biggest shareholder of Citi, according to Refinitiv data.
"The company is significantly undervalued," he said.
By one measure of valuation, Citigroup shares trade at 0.5 times price-to-book on a forward 12-month basis, significantly below the banking industry's average of 1.07 times, according to Refinitiv data. JPMorgan JPM.N trades at 1.2 and Bank of America trades at 1.04.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank, NEC Money Transfer inks deal
BANKING EVENT
Germany agrees 65b-euro inflation relief package
Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year
India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2m
Lokman Hossain joins BIDA as Executive Chairman
BPDB chair Mahbubur Rahman gets one year extension
Experts for new strategy to phase out export subsidies


Latest News
Momen didn't go to India due to illness
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft