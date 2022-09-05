Pak govt bound to hike gas prices, fuel GST under IMF deal

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4: The government has committed more utility price shocks under a straightjacket implementation plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) involving an over 53 per cent increase in gas rates, the revival of general sales tax on petroleum products and withdrawal of more subsidies.

The IMF released a detailed 112-page country report on Friday on the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the extended fund facility (EFF), under which Pakistan has also committed to ensure electronically filed tax and asset details of grade 17 to 22 officers and members of the cabinet and the parliament and make them available to "authorised entities" - not to the public - besides globally acceptable comprehensive review of the anti-corruption institutional framework, particularly the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The authorities have also given an undertaking to privatise four state-owned entities (SOEs) - a bank, a development finance institution and two LNG-based power plants - this year, besides immediately setting up a central monitoring unit in the finance ministry to control the financial management of other SOEs to improve their performance.

The government has also promised that as it had cleared the tariff backlog, would not tamper with the power tariff determinations to be given by the power regulator Nepra, and timely allow uninterrupted implementation of all revisions in annual base tariff, quarterly adjustments and fuel price adjustments.

Pakistan will withdraw more tax exemptions, privatise four state-owned firms, get asset details of MPs

On top of this, the government would stagger capacity payments to power producers, either through renegotiated power-purchase agreements or lengthening the debt repayment duration to contain rising circular debt, which stood at Rs2.253 trillion by the end of June even after Rs564bn budgetary payments.

The IMF found the provincial cash surplus commitments of Rs750bn and petroleum development levy (PDL) target of Rs855bn as potential risks given the political atmosphere, particularly ahead of an election year, and secured a contingency plan from the government to make up for slippages. -Dawn
























