Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink SDG hackathon Code for a Cause 3.0 finale held

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

The finale of Banglalink hackathon Code for a Cause was held in Dhaka Saturday to encourage young problem solvers to come up with innovative solutions to sustainable development goals (SDGs) challenges.
After a 24-hour competition, winners of the hackathon were officially announced by Banglalink's panel of judges.
Young problem solvers from across the country participated in the Banglalink SDG hackathon through online applications. Based on the prototype solutions they submitted, 15 teams were selected and invited to the hackathon to develop and pitch digital ideas on solving SDG problems related to corporate culture, quality education, climate action, gender equality, entertainment, and gaming.
Team Electric, Team Ubermensch, and Team FarmEx were declared champions, first runners-up and second runners-up.
The teams were awarded prizes and partnership opportunities with Banglalink.
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said: "One of the most effective ways to find innovative solutions to SDG challenges is to engage young minds with the problem-solving processes."
"Banglalink has been successfully organising the hackathon with this objective for the last few years."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank, NEC Money Transfer inks deal
BANKING EVENT
Germany agrees 65b-euro inflation relief package
Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year
India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2m
Lokman Hossain joins BIDA as Executive Chairman
BPDB chair Mahbubur Rahman gets one year extension
Experts for new strategy to phase out export subsidies


Latest News
Momen didn't go to India due to illness
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft