Banglalink SDG hackathon Code for a Cause 3.0 finale held

The finale of Banglalink hackathon Code for a Cause was held in Dhaka Saturday to encourage young problem solvers to come up with innovative solutions to sustainable development goals (SDGs) challenges.

After a 24-hour competition, winners of the hackathon were officially announced by Banglalink's panel of judges.

Young problem solvers from across the country participated in the Banglalink SDG hackathon through online applications. Based on the prototype solutions they submitted, 15 teams were selected and invited to the hackathon to develop and pitch digital ideas on solving SDG problems related to corporate culture, quality education, climate action, gender equality, entertainment, and gaming.

Team Electric, Team Ubermensch, and Team FarmEx were declared champions, first runners-up and second runners-up.

The teams were awarded prizes and partnership opportunities with Banglalink.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said: "One of the most effective ways to find innovative solutions to SDG challenges is to engage young minds with the problem-solving processes."

"Banglalink has been successfully organising the hackathon with this objective for the last few years." -UNB







