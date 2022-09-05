Video
Robi holds 'Arar Chatga Utshob' at Chattogram

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: Telecom Operator Robi has organized a special programme titled 'Arar Chatga Utshob' at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in the port city recently to express gratitude for the deep trust and love of customers of Chattogram.
City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Robi Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer M Riaz Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md Adil Hossain Noble, and Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Saheed Alam and Robi clients of Chattogram were present on the occasion.
Top Enterprise Customer, Oldest Customer, Elite Customer, Distributor, Retailer and Sales Representative of Robi Chattogram were given special awards on the occasion.
Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, Actor Siam Ahmed and Model Safa Kabir were introduced as brand ambassadors of Robi at the event. Popular singers Habib Waheed and Shireen mesmerized the guests with their popular songs.
Chief Commercial Officer of Robi Shihab Ahmed said "Since the first day of telecom service, customers of Chattogram have been giving their deep trust and unwavering support to Robi. Thanks to this we are committed to ensure the best digital services for our customers in Chattogram."
Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Robi M Riaz Rashid said "Local boy Tamim Iqbal joining as our batting partner will pave the way to build a smart Bangladesh by providing innovative digital services to our customers in  Chattogram.
Earlier, a special fair was organized for loyalty program elite customers of Robi. Some elite registered outlets participate in the fair to offer special discounts to Robi elite customers.


