

BD garment, textile expo held after 2 years ends

The expo was accompanied by two concurrent exhibitions titled the "18th Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2022-Summer Edition" and "40th Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2022 International Expo", and focuses on the international textile apparel technology and the machinery industry of Bangladesh.

A total of 300 companies from 12 countries, including many from China, showcaswd their products.

Wang Xia from Chinese Yantai Ocean Biology Co., Ltd joined the fair for the first time. "We're very grateful to the Bangladeshi people for their support. The Bangladeshi people are very friendly. China and Bangladesh are good friends," she told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"Our plan was to hold a meeting this year and open an office in Bangladesh next year to provide after-sales service to all local customers," Xinhua quoted her as saying.

Spinning, weaving, knitting machines and yarn processing equipment, chemicals and dyes, embroidery and sewing materials among other products were on display during the event, where sector insiders get tips straight from professionals to discover ways to improve efficiency in their factories, according to the organizer.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, owner of Source Creation, a local firm said this grand annual exhibition has played the role of a bridge. "China is the paradise of textiles."

The participating firms got many things in one place, in one block they got everything, right from fabric to accessories. "We thank those who organized it, and thank those who attended, and we're able to meet our business targets," he said.

Angela, a representative of High Hope Zhongtian Corporation, a Chinese company engaging in export business of garments, fabrics and home textiles, said she was pleased as many visitors have shown interest to do business with her company.

An Qiang, who joined the exhibition on behalf of Shandong Lanyan Textiles Co. Ltd, was optimistic about attaining better results from the exposition.

He said they are engaged in the sector of denim and denim garments. "Our new technology can save 30 percent of the indigo solution usage. In the light of increased production costs in the indigo industry, the adoption of this new technology can save production costs," he said.

He hoped that the exhibition would pave the way for better garment industry outputs after two years of lackluster.

Conference and Exhibition Management Services Limited (CEMS), a global event management company, organized the international exhibition through its Bangladeshi wing.









