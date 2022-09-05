Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
ONE Bank achieves prestigious international certification

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Business Desk

ONE Bank achieves prestigious international certification

ONE Bank achieves prestigious international certification

ONE Bank Ltd has achieved an internationally renowned and prestigious ISO 27001:2013 certificate from UK-based certification agency Intertek for fulfilling the requirements of the ISO standards, says a press release.
This is an international standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining Information Security Management System (ISMS). Intertek conducted an audit of the IT Operation, Data Center, and Disaster Recovery Site of the Bank for conformity to ISO 27001:2013 Standard.  Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh, handed over the certificate to Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank at the bank head office at HRC Bhaban, 46 Kawran Bazar, Dhaka 1215 on Wednesday.
Mohammad Golam Kibria, Founder and CEO, iota Consulting BD;  Abu Zafore Md Saleh Additional Managing Director,  John Sarkar Head of HR & Company Secretary,  Mirza Azhar Ahmad Head of Operations, Ms. Parul Das Chief Financial Officer,  Mirza Ashraf Ahmad Head of Treasury,  Md Kamruzzama Head of Retail Banking and  Hasnain Ahmed In-Charge of Information Technology Division,  K. M. Mohiuddin, Information Security Officer and other senior executives of iota, Intertek and OBL were present at the certificate handover ceremony.


