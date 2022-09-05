Video
Stocks halts 6-day rising streak on profit taking

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a six-day gaining streak on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
However, the turnover on the DSE rose 21.54 per cent to Tk 22.96 billion from the previous day's tally  of Tk 18.89 billion.
DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 18.67 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,489.94, after gaining 228 points in the past six trading days. DS30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 2.07 points to finish at 2,303. However, DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.16 points to close at 1,410.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 217 closed lower, 95 higher and 63 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost  74 points to settle at 19,081 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) fell 44 points to close at 11,436.


