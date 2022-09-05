

KEPZ to get $6m investment in RMG, bag making industry

An agreement to this effect was signed today between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and HZ Outdoor International Company Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and General Manager of Ms HZ Outdoor Roberto Haryono Go signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Fully foreign owned, this China-Taiwanese company will produce annually 3.08 million pcs of jackets, bags, shirt, pants, shorts, trousers, cap or hat, skirt, vest and shocks.

A total of 2202 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

Mentionable, there is another such type of factory named Ms HZ International Company Limited in Chattogram EPZ under the same owner.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Fazlul Haque Mazumder were present during the signing ceremony.





