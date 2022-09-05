Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022
Business

Growing current account deficit turns balance of payment negative

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022
Shamsul Huda

Both trade deficit and current account deficit are steadily growing as the July figure shows. The continuous fall of the value of Taka against US dollar in the backdrop of widening imports, the current account deficits are alarmingly putting stress on the country's balance of payment (BoP), BB data shows.
Amid growing import pressure, external debt repayments and higher inflation, a major challenge is       now looming ahead of the economy while a parallel challenge is to keep the foreign currency reserve at a satisfactory level.
As per Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics for July released on Sunday, the first month of the fiscal 2022-2023 trade deficit stood at USD2 billion while the current account deficit was $321 million. In both cases the gap has widened in comparison to July of last fiscal.
With this the overall balance of payment posts negative at $1.08 billion which was positive at $316 million in July last fiscal.
In July this year import stood at $5.86 billion against export (as per free on board including from export processing zones) of $3.88 billion which means the trade deficit is $1.981 billion or nearly $2 billion.
The central bank statistics also shows during July of the current fiscal year, remittance inflow was $2.097 billion which is higher over the corresponding months of July in last fiscal.
Financial account becomes negative in July at $520 million at slow foreign direct investments, low aid flow disbursement and repayment of external debts.
A senior BB official told the Daily Observer that the situation will worsen in the coming months as the overall balanced of payment is negative of over $1 billion and reserve at $39.66 billion.
He said as per latest market statistics, export orders are declining while import payments are growing higher, so it is likely that the overall balance of payment will put further stress and on reserves. It is undoubtedly alarming for Bangladesh's economy.
The BB official said the Russia-Ukraine war  is causing energy crisis and cost of other imports have also soared at a time when Bangladesh has to pay a large amount of external debts after expire of the grace period against loans for mega projects. The Russia-Ukraine war has created fears of negative balance of payments.
Former adviser of caretaker government adviser AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the spike in trade deficit would create pressure on exchange rate as the demand for the dollar would be higher than its supply. He said though the pressure is currently under check, it may explode again if trade gap continues widening.
He said reduction in import of raw materials, capital machinery and intermediate goods would negatively impact the country's productive sector. The question is how the government would manage the situation.


