Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:04 AM
Global warming makes more heat waves inevitable for East Asia

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The heat waves China has suffered this summer will become more frequent and deadly, finds research from Pusan National University, but mitigation avenues remain open.
Thermoplegia may be a medical term, but it's been a hot topic this summer.
It is the most serious form of heatstroke, caused by excessive temperature and humidity, leading to loss of the ability to self-regulate temperature. If untreated, it is highly likely to be fatal.
Since mid-June, much of China has been assailed by sustained high temperatures, with frequent reports of acute heatstroke among the elderly and those working outdoors. Some who were not hospitalised died.     On 17 August, the National Climate Centre confirmed that the "regional heat wave incident" had become the worst since records began in 1961.
This will not be the last deadly heat wave. Climate change will make these events more frequent and longer lasting. The centre's chief forecaster, Chen Lijuan, said climate change could make heat waves the new normal.
On 21 June, a paper in Climate and Atmospheric Science, led by researchers from South Korea's Pusan University, found that as atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases increase, East Asia (including China, the Korean peninsula, mainland Southeast Asia and most of Mongolia) will see more frequent and intense heat waves.
The World Meteorological Organisation classes heat waves as either dry or moist. The dry kind brings clear skies and strong sunshine and occurs mainly in continental or Mediterranean climates, while moist heat waves mean day-round high temperatures and oppressive humidity, with overnight cloud cover preventing heat from escaping. These mainly occur in mid-latitude temperate and maritime climates.
In the heat waves paper, the researchers looked at daily temperature data from 1958 to 2019. They define a heat wave as at least three consecutive days where the daily mean temperature is in the 90th percentile or above (that is, in the highest 10 per cent of temperatures).
The researchers then used humidity data to distinguish dry (relative humidity under 33 per cent) and moist (relative humidity over 66 per cent) heat waves.
The data, as illustrated in the maps below, shows it was dry heat waves that dominated and got longer in northwest East Asia and adjacent desert regions between 1958 and 2019. Meanwhile, southern parts of East Asia saw more frequent moist heat waves.
To characterise the combined impact of heat and humidity, the researchers calculated a heat stress index. They found that, over the past 62 years, many dry heat waves have already reached the "caution" level, while numerous moist heat waves have reached "extreme caution" and even "danger" levels.
Kyung-Ja Ha, lead author and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Pusan National University, told China Dialogue: "We showed that the moist heat waves have much higher heat stress indexes than those of the dry heat waves." This is because humid air is already saturated with moisture, so sweat is less able to evaporate from the skin and cool the body.



