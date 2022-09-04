Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RAB arrests N'ganj terror absconder Zakir after 20 years

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan

NARAYANGANJ, Sept 3: Former Narayanganj district Chhatra Dal president and alleged top terror Zakir Khan who had been absconding for long two decades was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11.
Addressing a press conference at RAB office, RAB-11 Commander Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha on Saturday (Sept 3) afternoon said Zakir was arrested with a pistol.
He said Zakir Khan was arrested early Saturday morning from Basundhara Residential Area. Several cases including four murder cases are pending against him. He also served jail sentences at different times in these cases.
Tanvir Mahmud Pasha said acting on a tip off, RAB-11 personnel arrested Zakir Friday midnight in
raid at Basundhara area under Vatara Police Station in the capital.
During the drive, Narayanganj's top terror and Sabbir Alam Khandker murder case accused Zakir Khan was arrested with a foreign-made pistol.
Zakir Khan was awarded 17 years' jail sentence in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act in 1994. Later, his punishment was reduced to eight years by the High Court. But, he had remained absconding for 21 years to avoid punishment.
On February 18 in 2003, Narayanganj BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandker's younger brother the then BKMEA vice-president Sabbir Alam Khandker was murdered. Zakir Khan was the prime accused of the case. He went into hiding when he was made accused  in Sabbir Alam Khandker murder case.
Police and BNP leaders said a conflict arose between influential politician Nasim Osman and Zair Khan when BNP came to power in 1991. Later, Zakir Khan joined BNP in 1994 under the supervision of BNP leader Kamal Uddin Mridha.
In 1995, Zakir got notoriety in Narayanganj city killing Deobhogh area's top terror Dayal Masud in broad-daylight murder behind the local Sonar Bangla Market.
Questioning Zakir Khan, RAB-11 also learnt that he had remained absconding in Thailand and had come to Bangladesh through India recently. Since then he had been living at Basundhara residential area with his family concealing his identity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global warming makes more heat waves inevitable for East Asia
BD sending aid to flood-hit Pakistan
RAB arrests N'ganj terror absconder Zakir after 20 years
519 people killed in road accidents in Aug: RSF report
Prices in kitchen market ease, but stability a far cry
Haji Danesh univ blamed for teachers’ loan repayment woes
Probe into malpractices of public servants will not end if permission needed: HC
Oikya Parishad leading in BAIRA elections


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft