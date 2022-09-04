Prices in kitchen market ease, but stability a far cry

Even if the income of the common people has not increased, prices of daily commodities are increasing uncontrollably. To reduce costs, many low income people are eating banana and bread instead of rice at noon on a daily basis. Most others are struggling to run families.

The prices of 16 daily commodities have further increased in the market in the last one month.

According to data of the government agency, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of garlic has increased the most in the last one month by 33 per cent. Last July, garlic was sold between Tk 30 and Tk 60 but currently it is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 80 per kg.

The price of local ginger has increased by 15 per cent. Last July the price of ginger per kg was Tk 80 to Tk 120, in August it was selling at Tk 90 to Tk 140. Dry chilli prices have increased by more than 12 per cent. Prices of local turmeric increased by 2.38 per cent, cumin by 4.5 per cent, coriander by 4 per cent and cardamom by 1 per cent.

Although there is enough stock and production in the country, the price of rice is increasing.

According to TCB, the price of fine rice has increased by 11.56 per cent in one month and is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80. Medium quality rice increased by 10.85 per cent from Tk 56 and Tk 65 and coarse rice increased by 10 per cent from Tk 54 and Tk 56.

The price of lentils increased by 15.13 per cent per kg and is being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 135 per kg. Anchor pulses have increased by 12.24 per cent and are being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70.

Potato prices increased by 8.13 per cent and are being sold at Tk 30 per kg. At present, the price of onion in the market has decreased slightly, but it has increased by 5.88 per cent in a period of one month. Onion is currently selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.

The price of loose flour increased by 7.14 per cent to sell at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg and flour price increased by a little over 2 per cent to Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of rice-lentil-sugar-spices are being increased by re-packaging the products. Open Miniket rice of Tk 68 is being sold in packets for Tk 90.

Those concerned say that although there is monitoring of the open market, there is no monitoring of the re-packaged products. Not only rice, but also the price of packaged eggs is sky high.

The price of products in the country increase in the retail market with little excuses including the increase in fuel prices.

The price difference between open products and packaged products in the market is huge. In the open market, the regulation of various organizations, including consumer rights, is observed, but not in packaged products.

The price of miniket in the market is Tk 68 to Tk 72. But 10 kg packet of rice is Tk 890 to Tk 920. Tk 89 to Tk 90 per kg. The same is the case with open and packaged products like pulses, sugar, salt and various spices. Although the price of eggs has come down, the price of a dozen packets of this product is more than Tk 180.

The Consumer Association of Bangladesh also spoke in the same tone. They are talking about reducing the influence of middlemen in the market.

The price of green chilli rose abnormally. As the price went up, it went down again. It has been seen in the markets of the capital, that the price of green chillies has dropped by less than half in a week. One kg of green chilli is being sold at Tk 40 in different markets.

The prices of vegetables remain unchanged even though the price of chillies has decreased. Also, the prices of eggs and chickens have remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, beans and cauliflower are new vegetables in the market, but it is not within the purchasing power of the buyers. These two vegetables are being sold at high prices. Besides, the price of other vegetables is also quite high. As a result, buyers are uncomfortable when they come to buy vegetables.

As before, beans are being sold at the highest price in the market. This vegetable is being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg. The prices of tomatoes, carrots and beets remain unchanged. A kg of ripe tomatoes is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 130. Carrots are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg.

Apart from these vegetables, the prices of other vegetables remain unchanged. Eggplant is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 70 per kg, green papaya at Tk 20 to Tk 25 and potal at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.

Regarding the price of vegetables, Jhantu, a trader in Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, said there has been no change in the price of vegetables. However, the price may decrease in a few days. Because vegetables have already started arriving in the market ahead of winter.

In the wholesale market, the price of rice has come down by Tk 1 to Tk 2 per kg, but remained unchanged in the retail outlets.

On Saturday at Karwan Bazar, BR-28 rice is being sold at Tk 54 per kg, Miniket at Tk 68, Nazirshail at Tk 74 and Chinigura at Tk 110 per kg.

On the other hand, BR-28 rice is being sold at Tk 58, Miniket at Tk 70, Nazirshail at Tk 80 and Chinigura rice at Tk 125 to Tk 130 in the retail shop in front of the wholesale shop.

The difference between wholesale and retail rice shops is that a buyer will have to buy at least one sack of rice from the wholesale market, but from retail shop one can purchase one kilogramme.

Amir Hossain, another wholesale rice seller, said, "The price of rice has come down by Tk 50 per sack. As a result, it has decreased by Tk 1-2 per kg. However, the rice has not come to the Karwan market yet. That's why the shopkeepers are selling at the previous price."

He thinks that the government's pressure on mills owners and VAT reduction as the reasons for lowering the price of rice.








