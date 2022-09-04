Probe into malpractices of public servants will not end if permission needed: HC

There will be no end to investigation of any criminal cases filed against the government servants if section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 remains in force, the High Court in a full verdict observed.

At the same time, the HC also observed that the incorporation of section 41(1) of the Act is nothing but to indemnify a handful of government corrupt officials, which state must not encourage considering the past history of indemnity to a certain group of people has brought nothing good for the nation.

"What argument has been canvassed in this regard by the government is absolutely based on hypothesis far from any legal basis. So, the very incorporation of section 41(1) in the Ain is nothing but to indemnify a handful of government corrupt officials which state must not encourage because our past history dictates, giving indemnity to a certain group of people, whatever be the manner or purpose, has brought nothing good to our nation," the HC verdict said.

"In our country, it is a common practice that investigation of a criminal case takes long time even years together to complete so if that provision remains in place, as it stands, then there will be no end to investigation of any criminal cases filed against the government servants," this observations came in the full copy of the High Court verdict cancelling the provision of prior permission in arresting the government employee.

Earlier on August 25, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo delivered the verdict after the final hearing on a public-interest-litigation writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in 2019 challenging the constitutionality of the provision of the act that came into effect on October 1, 2019.

The full copy of the verdict contains 17-page that was published on the Supreme Court website on Saturday after the two judges signed on it.

"There has been nothing in section 41(1) of the Ain as to what consequence will follow if prior permission is not given by the government or the appointing authority against the delinquent government servant and in such a situation, the criminal case filed against any government servant will be in limbo and on that score, section 41(1) is incomplete one," the HC verdict said.

The verdict said, "We get an impression that by way of the rule, the government officials have been given certain protection while discharging their official duties form undue harassment in criminal prosecution but in our administration of Criminal Justice System, the police have been empowered to arrest an accused without warrant if the accused commits cognisable office, so incorporation of section 41(1) in the Public Servant Act, 2018 on the face of it is fragrant violation of the Article 27 and 31 of our Constitution not to speak inconsistent thereof."

On close scrutiny of Article 21 of the Constitution, we find that, it has been obligated to every citizen and those in the service of the Republic to observe the Constitution and the laws of the country to maintain discipline, to perform public duties and to protect public property vis--vis endeavour to serve the people, it said.

"Even in the said provision it does vest in the Parliament to provide any legal protection to the government servants if they get involved in any criminal cases while performing official duties. So very incorporation of section 41(1) in the Ain is clear infraction of the spirit of the Preamble of the Ain itself, if we compare the Preamble with that of section 41 (1) of the Public Service Act 2018," according to the verdict.

The HC verdict also said that section 3 of the Public Service Act 2018 provides overriding effect of the Ain meaning the provision of the Ain will prevail over other laws of the country which will have a very knock-on-effect on various investigating agencies involved in investigating criminal cases including the Anti-Corruption Commission if offence is committed by the government servants.

"Because, when such agencies or the Anti-Corruption Commission will proceed with investigating criminal cases against government servants, they might need to arrest the accused for the purpose of interrogating him/her but they will have to wait for the permission of the government or the appointing authority of the said official when there has been no such provision for other accused involving same offence," the HC verdict observed.

Then again, apart from government servants, there have been host of professional bodies and private employees performing their respective job in our country and if they demand same privilege as of the government servants then logically their such demand cannot be brushed aside resulting in an anarchy in the administration of criminal justice let alone our Constitution? the supreme law of the country does not approve such discrimination, the HC verdict reads.

The Appellate Division on September 1 stayed until October 23 the High Court judgement that cancelled a provision of the Public Service Act 2018 barring law enforcement agencies from arresting accused public servants.

A six-member bench, chaired by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, also asked the government to file a regular petition seeking permission to appeal against the HC verdict.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim set the date of hearing at the full bench of the Appellate Division after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin moved a provisional leave-to-appeal petition seeking stay on the HC decision.









