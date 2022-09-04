Video
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:04 AM
Home Front Page

Oikya Parishad leading in BAIRA elections

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

In the biennial elections to Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency (BAIRA), the apex body of the recruiting agencies, Abul Bashar and Ali Haider Chowdhury led BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad, the panel of anti-syndicate recruiting, is leading  by some 304 votes until the report is written while its rival BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote of Ruhul Amin Swapan, the key person of Malaysian 25-recruiting agency syndicate, has got 284 votes.
Out of its 1,042 voters, some 969 voters have exercised their voting to elect
27 executive committee (EC) members in the election held from 8am to 5pm on Saturday in the Wasis Hall of Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka, according to the BAIRA Election Commission sources.
The sources said that the counting of the votes was still going on. The panel votes cast for the panels have already been completed. The counting of individual votes is still going on. It would take some more times to complete the vote counting.
In the election, another panel Sammilito Samonnay Parishad led by Dr. Mohammad Faruque and Golam Mostafa Babul led got only 55 panel votes, according to the information given by the BAIRA EC.
In the election, its 181 candidates were vying for 27 executive committee (EC) members under three panels and individually. The EC members will elect their office bearers after the results of the polls.


