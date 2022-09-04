Myanmar envoy to be summoned today to lodge protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe again today (Sunday) to lodge strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells landing inside Bangladesh territory, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement agencies have further strengthened security measures along Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Naikhongchhari point as locals reported firing from helicopters from the Myanmar side on Saturday, Foreign Ministry said.

According to our local correspondent, locals at Naikhongchhari and Ghumdhum border areas have reported spotting a Myanmar helicopter firing near the border and two mortar shells dropped near the border.

The Myanmar side was warned twice in August following mortar shells landing in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar and strong protest was lodged in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells landing inside Bangladesh territory on August 29.

"We do not want to step into Myanmar's provocation or trap," he said, adding that they (Myanmar side) might have a strategic benefit if they can move in such a unilateral direction," Shahriar told media on Thursday.

He said Bangladesh is better prepared so that none can enter from Myanmar now due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine State.

(on Thursday) said the law enforcing agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant in the bordering areas so that nobody can enter Bangladesh from Myanmar afresh due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine State.

"Our agencies are better prepared. BGB has been instructed to remain vigilant," he told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said what is happening in Myanmar is an internal matter of Myanmar.

Around 9:20am two helicopters and two aircraft appeared between pillar No 40 and 41 under Reju Amtali Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) BOP at Ghumdhum union of the upazila, said Md Jahangir Aziz, Chairman of Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

"Two mortar shells fell 120 meters inside the Bangladesh border," he said.

On August 29, two unexploded mortar shells were found near Ghumdhum's Tumbru border in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari. Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the border. Authorities believe the shells were fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.

"We have lodged a strong protest through a note verbale so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the Myanmar Ambassador later on the day.

The shells caused no damage or casualties, but spread panic among residents who have been hearing sounds of gunfights for two weeks from the other side of the border.

A senior BGB officer said the border security force was looking into the matter.

Foreign Secretary Masud said on August 29 that Dhaka would launch an investigation to determine whether the shells were fired into Bangladesh accidentally or not.










