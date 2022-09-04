

Tea workers want PM by their side like Bangabandhu

The Prime Minister addressed the tea workers saying, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu has given you citizenship and I will make you a house, according to our Kamalganj correspondent.

"Tea garden is the beauty of the country and this industry should be preserved. We have profound relationship with the tea workers. Bangabandhu was the first chairman of Tea Workers Union and that time he worked for the promotion of tea workers and the tea industry.

She also noted that Bangabandhu guaranteed the voting rights and citizenship of the tea workers in the constitution.

The Awami League government established a tea garden in Panchgarh to increase tea production.

Referring to the contributions of the tea workers, she also said tea workers had played a pivotal role in

the Liberation War.

Considering the improvement in the living standards of the tea workers, their wages have been increased so that people of Bangladesh do not suffer, we have taken other medical measures.

On Saturday ( September 03) at 4:00pm, the team of Patrakhola tea garden in Kamalganj upazila joined the video conference with the Prime Minister from the valley grounds of the 92 tea gardens of the district.

At that time, the entire video conference was shown through three projections in tea gardens of other upazilas of the district.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister spoke to the workers of Chandichhara tea garden in Habiganj, Lakkatura tea garden in Sylhet and Kornophuli tea garden in Chattogram in a video conference.

In the video conference, the workers expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for increasing the daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 170.

Our correspondent also noted that while taking to the Prime Minister, tea worker Geeta Painka said, "Honorable Prime Minister, you are by our side like your father. You are our mother, we are grateful for the efforts you had put to increase our wages. Thank you for your realization to understand our pains," she said.

The tea workers of Moulvibazar expressed their happiness to speak directly with the tea workers for the first time.

They said that if the Prime Minister had not taken the initiative to increase the wages, then their wages would not have increased by Tk 50.

Kamalganj-Srimangal Constituency Member of Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr Md Abdus Shahid, Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar Sadar-Rajnagar Constituency and District Awami League President Neshar Ahmed, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, District Awami League General Secretary Alhaj Misbahur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zakaria, Kamalganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Prof Rafiqur Rahman, Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin, Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Adviser Rambhajan Kairi, Acting General Secretary Nipen Pal, president-secretary of various valleys, Bagan Panchayat leaders, public representatives and Awami League leaders and administration officials were present.

Incidentally, before this, all the tea plantation workers of the country were protesting for 19 consecutive days demanding salary increase. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the tea workers at the Ganabhaban on August 27 to demand an increase in the wages of the tea workers. In the meeting, the daily wage of tea workers was increased from Tk 120 to Tk 170 after discussing with the plantation owners.

In view of this decision of the Prime Minister, the agitating tea workers returned to work in the garden after about 19 days. However, since the beginning of the movement, they have been expressing interest in talking to the Prime Minister. Later, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaykaus said after fixing the tea workers' wages at Tk 170, she would hold a meeting with the tea workers to inquire about them.









