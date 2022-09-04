Bodies of 2 youths found in Buriganga, Turag rivers

River police have recovered bodies of two youths from the Buriganga and Turag rivers in the city.

Mohammad Abdul Halim, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of River Police's Basila outpost, said that a body was found from Buriganga river's Kamrangirchar point on Friday around 2:30pm.

"We haven't been able to find out the identity of the body yet. The body has been sent to the morgue of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SMCH) after autopsy. There was no injury mark on the body," said the SI.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Officer In-charge (OC) of River Police's Aminbazar outpost, said that the body of a youth was recovered from Turag River's Adabor Turag Housing Society point on Friday afternoon.

"We are suspecting that the body fell into the river five to six days ago. The age of the youth was around 30. The cause of the death will be known once the autopsy report is ready," said the OC. -UNB