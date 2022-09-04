BGB seizes drugs worth Tk 12cr in Cox's Bazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday claimed to have seized banned drugs worth nearly Tk 12 crore from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

Acting on a tip off, a special patrol team of BGB conducted a drive in Teknaf's Jaliapara area early this morning.

"The team seized a plastic bag containing 2.1kg of Ice and 30,000 pieces of Yaba worth Tk 11.65 crore from a boat anchored on the banks of the Naf river at 3am," said Lt Colonel Sheikh Khalid Md Iftekhar, Commander of BGB's Teknaf battalion.

However, no one has been detained in connection with the seizure, he added. -UNB





