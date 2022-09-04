DB arrests 2, seizes car along with heroin in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive arrested two people, seized a private car along with heroin from the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area Friday night.

The DB team of Tejgaon division carried out the drive and arrested Masud Ranan and Md zahidul Islam, seized a private car no- Dhaka Metro-Ga-35-5260 and recovered 600 grams of heroin from their possession.

Assistant Police Commissioner of DB Tejgaon division Rajon Kumar Saha, responsible for recovering illegal arms and drug control, said that he received information about some drug traders, who were coming towards the Planning Ministry on a silver colour private car with heroin.

"Then the DM team set up a check post opposite side of the Planning Commission's gate no-2 and gave signal to stop the car but they (car driver and passengers) were trying to escape from the scene. he said. -BSS







