Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 4:03 AM
Amit’s dedication to journalismwill ever be remembered: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The late journalist Amit Habib's ideology and dedication to journalism would ever be remembered in the pages of the country's mass media, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.
The minister said this while addressing a memorial meeting on the daily 'Desh Rupantar' founding editor Amit Habib at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday.
The Information Minister said, "Every person has a story of his life. The person, who is called as mentally disordered, also has a story of sorrow, but, the society has no time to look at him.
 "The journalists open up the eyes of people to present their story. And Amit was one of them and he was also a creator of journalists."
 He said late Amit has enriched journalism and he was an inspiration of mass media.
 "Although human life is like a bubble, some people enrich the world and society with their works, Habib was one of them. Habib enriched our journalism, was and will continue to be an inspiration to the world of journalism. We pray for his soul to rest in peace," he added.
Habib was born in Jhenaidah on 1963 and passed away on July 28 at the age of 59 after 25 years of dedicated journalism.
He joined the Daily Kaler Kantho in 2009 as an executive editor. He also worked as an editorial advisor to the newspaper. In 2018, Desh Rupantor started its journey with Habib editing the daily.
In his long career, he served as advisory editor of Dainik Kaler Kantho, chief news editor of Dainik Samakal. He also worked at Dainik Ajker Kagoj and Dainik Jai Jai Din in different positions.


