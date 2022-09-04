Juba League's protest rally held in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Sept 3: Rangamati District Awami Juba League on Saturday brought out a huge protest rally on the streets followed by a rally against BNP-Jamaat's anti-national conspiracy, attack on police, anarchy and evil activities.

Hundreds of leaders and workers of Juba League participated in the protest procession that started from Rangamati Municipal premises and went through various streets of the city and ended at the Banrupa Hapi Mor area.

Rangamati District Juba League, City and Thana Juba League organised the protest rally in the city.

Rangamati District Juba League General Secretary Nur Mohammad Kajal, Vice-President Md Sharif Uddin, Joint Secretary Sujan Barua Ritu, City Juba League President Md Abul Khair Rafi, its General Secretary Md Abdul Wahab Khan Shiblu, Sadar Thana Juba League President Haji Md Abu Musa and its General Secretary Notun Kumar Tripura, among others, spoke.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that Juba League is always in the field against the anti-national conspiracy, anarchy and anti-people activities of the BNP-Jamaat clique. -BSS

