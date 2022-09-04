Tk 116m worth of ice, yaba seized in Teknaf

TEKNAF, Sept 3: A BGB raid has seized a shipment of crystal meth, also known as ice, and yaba worth over Tk 116 million in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The narcotics were recovered from the Naf River in the Jalia Para area of Shah Porir Dip on Friday night, according to Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion.However, no drug traffickers were detained in the operation.

"The BGB received a tip-off that a large shipment of drugs was headed down the Naf River in the Jalia Para area of Shah Porir Dip from Myanmar and sent a patrol team on an operation in the area," Iftekhar said. "A plastic bag was found hidden in an old, abandoned wooden boat left on a bank of the Naf River."

"The bag left by the traffickers was searched and 2.14 kg of crystal meth or ice and 30,000 yaba tablets were found in the bag."

The estimated black market value of the stash is over Tk 116 million, the BGB official said. -bdnews24.com







