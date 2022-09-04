Existing Hindu Law inhuman, barbaric: State Minister

Justice Krishna Debnath, Bangladesh Justice of the Appellate Division said that showing fair justice to the women folks belonging to Hindu community is not possible without reformation of Hindu Law.

"I feel bad knowing the sufferings and discrimination to Hindu women and also regret for not being able to do anything for them," she made this comment at the first founding anniversary of Bangladesh Hindu Law Reformation at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the city on Saturday.

"I feel such cruel reality but I cannot do anything as I have to obey the existing law and this law does not give me a right to ensure Hindu women's property rights. I also did not get my property right," she added.

However, Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for Local Govt, Rural Development and Cooperatives was present as chief guest said that the existing Hindu Law not only discriminatory but also inhuman and barbaric.

Referring to the few so-called Hindu leaders who do not clear their stance on the Hindu Law, he said that they must realize that there is no difference between a son and a daughter.

"I must ask a question to those so-called Hindu leaders if they believe in equal rights of the children," he added.

He also noted that this Hindu Law must be changed to end the prolonged history of deprivation of Hindu women.

The event was moderated by Pulack Ghatack, General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Law Reformation Council.









