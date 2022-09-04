Pizza Hut opens its first all-women powered outlet in Dhaka

Pizza Hut, Bangladesh's most popular and trusted pizza brand, has opened its first all-women powered outlet at Jamuna Future Park in the capital, furthering its commitment to induct and empower more females in the workforce and ensure an equal slice for everyone.

Amit Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, the company owning the pizza chain, said, "The last two years have been a challenging year for Pizza Hut due to the pandemic. This year, with the opening of our 20th store at Gulshan 2, we are on a steady growth trajectory and plan to enter several new areas by the end of 2022."

"Today, we are proud to step in a new chapter and create history by opening our first all-women store in Bangladesh that puts women at the front and centre of action. The store will have all women staff, where they will handle all aspects of the restaurant, right from customer service, managing the store, day-to-day administration to food preparation. -UNB









