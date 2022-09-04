BNP’s corruption on power sector belies its future pledges: Joy

BNP's recent pledges before the public over power sector rang hollow as it comes without any acknowledgment and even extension of any apology over rampant corruption spree overseen by fugitive convict Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of BNP, during its regime.

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Saturday pointed out such dismal tale of corruption taken on an unprecedented scale by BNP-Jamaat during its last tenure between 2001 and 2006 on power and called it a shameless party for vowing to reform the power sector that it has destroyed driven by its leaders' lust for money.

The latest remark from the ICT exponent came through a Facebook post on his verified account along with a audiovisual titled 'Reformation proposal by Mirza Fakhrul's quarter: will BNP revive the power sector that it has destroyed?'

The only feat BNP achieved during its tenure is activating the operation of Tongi Power Station through overhauling on September 3, 2005.

Its plaque was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. But, the power station tripped even before she could reach Abdullahpur in Uttara after inaugurating it, Joy recalled.

"Mirza Fakhrul vowed before media that if they came to power, they will change the power sector beyond imagination.

During their tenure between 2001 to 2006, BNP couldn't add even single megawatt electricity to the grid. In the name of electricity generation, Tarique's cohorts with a Hawa Bhaban syndicate looted billions of bucks by simply erecting electric posts," said the commentary in the video. -BSS





